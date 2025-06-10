Whole Foods’ primary distributor hit with apparent cyberattack

An apparent cyberattack to Whole Foods’ primary distributor has left some shelves at the popular grocery chain bare.

United Natural Foods, Inc. says “unauthorized activity” in their systems have prompted the company to proactively take some systems offline.

The issue was first identified on June 5.

According to a spokesperson for UNFI, forensics experts are assisting with the investigation as well as law enforcement entities.

"We are assessing the unauthorized activity and working to restore our systems to safely bring them back online," a UNFI spokesperson said. "As we work through this issue, our customers, suppliers, and associates are our highest priority. We are working closely with them to minimize disruption as much as possible."

It’s unclear what system were affected and how long they will be shut down for.

UNFI makes private label, fresh, and its own branded products, shipping them out to more than 30,000 grocery stores.

The grocery distributor is based out of Providence, Rhode Island.

