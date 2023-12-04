Who makes the most reliable new cars? Consumer Reports survey lists top brands

YONKERS, New York — Looking to buy a reliable car? An electric vehicle may not be your best bet for reliability, according to a new survey from Consumer Reports.

Consumer Reports has released its list of Top 10 “Most reliable brands,” most of which are headquartered in Asia. Five other Japanese or Korean brands are in this year’s top 10, joined there by the German trio of Mini, Porsche, and BMW.

While consumers are buying electric vehicles in growing numbers, poor reliability remains an issue, according to the latest Annual Auto Reliability Survey data from Consumer Reports, a nonprofit research, testing, and consumer advocacy organization. Electric pickups, in particular, are the least reliable category of vehicles, the survey found.

On average, new electric vehicles have 79 percent more problems than vehicles with fuel-powered Internal Combustion Engines, the survey found. Plug-in hybrid electric vehicles “fare even worse with an average of 146 percent more problems.”

Hybrids, on the other hand, “continue to be a bright spot,” the survey found. They experience 26 percent fewer problems than vehicles with fuel-powered Internal Combustion Engines on average.

Electric vehicles “are still in their relative infancy as mainstream vehicles, so it’s really not surprising that manufacturers, by and large, are still working out the kinks,” Jake Fisher, senior director of auto testing at Consumer Reports, said in a statement. “That said, we are seeing signs of movement in the right direction. And as our data has consistently shown, reliability-minded consumers would be best served by forgoing brand new vehicles in their first model year.”

Lexus and Toyota take the top two spots in brand level rankings for 2023, according to the survey. Acura ranks fourth this year, followed by Honda in fifth. Subaru ranks sixth, Mazda is seventh, and Kia rounds out the top 10.

The survey found only one Lexus model, the NX, has just average predicted reliability, due to some minor transmission, electrical accessory, and in-car electronics issues reported by owners. The NX Hybrid, ES, ES Hybrid, RX, and RX Hybrid are all above average, while the UX is well above average.

Toyota’s 4Runner is the most reliable model, the survey found. The only Toyota with a below-average rating is the Tundra, with owners reporting body hardware, paint and trim, in-car electronics, and brake issues. The Crown, new for 2023, is average, along with the Sienna and the bZ4X EV. The redesigned Prius and Prius Prime are well above and above average, respectively. All other Toyotas are above average and the Camry Hybrid, Camry, and RAV4 Prime are well above average.

Fourth-ranked Acura’s RDX and TLX both have above-average reliability, and the MDX and Integra—which are recent redesigns—are both average, the survey found. MDX owners reported issues with the in-car electronics and paint and trim.

Most Hondas score average, including the Passport, Pilot, Odyssey, CR-V Hybrid, Ridgeline, Accord, and Civic, the survey found. The Accord Hybrid and CR-V are above average, and the HR-V is outstanding. Pilot owners reported issues with body hardware and paint & trim, while Odyssey and Passport owners reported in-car electronics and electrical accessories issues.

Subaru, ranking sixth, hit some snags with its Solterra EV, the survey found. Owners say they experienced problems with charging, while the Outback and Legacy have in-car electronics issues, and the Ascent SUV has climate system and brake problems, though all rate average for reliability. The BRZ, WRX, Forester, and redesigned Crosstrek score above-average.

Mazda, in seventh, has all of its models in the above-average predicted reliability category, including the MX-5 Miata, 3, CX-50, CX-30, and CX-5, the survey found.

All Kia (10th place) models score average or better, the survey found. The Sportage Plug-in Hybrid is well-above average, and the Carnival, Forte, Niro, and K5 are all above average. The EV6 is average, as some owners reported issues with EV charging, while Sorento and Soul owners noted some transmission problems. All other Kia’s are average.

Most of 11th-ranked Hyundai’s models are average or above average, the survey found. But the Ioniq 5 EV scores below average, with owners reporting trouble charging, along with EV battery and climate system problems. The Palisade, Ioniq 6, Tucson, and Elantra are above average. The Venue, Santa Cruz, Elantra Hybrid, Tucson Hybrid and PHEV, and Sonata are average.

Infiniti’s (13th place) Q50, QX50, and QX60 all scored average predicted reliability, the survey found.

Nissan lands in the number 17 spot, and has two below-average models, the Pathfinder and Frontier, the survey found. The new Ariya EV is above average, and the Kicks, Altima, Murano, Leaf, Rogue, and Sentra are all average. The Pathfinder and Frontier have reports of build quality issues, along with transmission problems for the Frontier.

Number 18 Genesis is a mix, with the GV80 and GV70 SUVs scoring below average while the GV60 EV, G70, and G80 are all average. GV70 owners told CR about fuel system, drive system, and body hardware problems.

European brand rankings

Mini is this year’s most reliable European brand, ranking third overall, the survey found. Both the Cooper and Cooper Countryman scored above average reliability. BMW, its corporate cousin, ranked 9th. The X5 is one of the 10 most reliable models in the survey. The X3, 4 Series, and 2 Series are above average. All other models are average, including the i4 and iX EVs, X5 Plug-in Hybrid, the 3 series, X1, and X7. BMW i4 is average, although some owners reported EV charging issues.

Porsche landed in the number eight spot. The Cayenne and Macan SUVs, both score above-average, the survey found.

Nineteenth-ranked Audi’s A5 scored above average, while the A3, Q7, Q4 E-Tron, Q8 E-Tron, A6, Q3, Q8, Q5, and A4 are all average, the survey found. The Q5 PHEV is below average, and has problems with the EV motor and EV charging, along with climate system issues.

Volvo’s (25th place) XC60 and XC90 remain below average, joined by the XC60 PHEV, the survey found. However, the XC40 and S60/V60 have average reliability. XC60 owners had issues with the brakes, in-car electronics, climate system, and electrical accessories. XC60 PHEV owners reported most of those, along with EV battery and charging system problems.

Volkswagen landed in 27th place. Every model in its lineup has below average predicted reliability, the survey found. The Taos is one of the least-reliable vehicles in the survey, with owners noting issues with the brakes, electrical accessories, transmission, engine, electric system, in-car electronics, and noises and leaks.

Mercedes-Benz is the lowest-ranked European brand, in 29th place. All its models are predicted to be below or well-below average. The GLE has climate system and build quality issues, including body hardware, electrical accessories, and noises and leaks.

Domestic brands

Buick, in 12th place, is the highest ranked domestic automaker, the survey found. The Enclave, Encore GX, and Envision are average, with body hardware issues. The Encore GX also has climate system and in-car electronics problems.

Ram lands in the middle of the pack at number 15. Its 1500, 2500, and 3500 have average predicted reliability, the survey found. Owners of the 1500 reported in-car electronics issues, and some CR members with heavy duty 2500 trucks mentioned transmission and electrical accessory issues.

All Cadillac (16th place) models in CR’s survey score average reliability, the survey found. Of note, XT5 owners reported problems with the brakes and exhaust.

Chevrolet’s (20th place) Blazer, redesigned Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, and Silverado 1500 have below-average predicted reliability, the survey found. The Corvette, Equinox, Trailblazer and 2500HD/3500HD trucks are all average. Silverado 1500 owners reported major engine problems with the lifters, some paint & trim, and in-car electronics issues.

Dodge is 21st in this year’s brand ranking, the survey found. The Durango is rated average.

Twenty-second ranked Ford’s scores cover a wide range, the survey found. The Maverick and Edge are above average, while the F-150, F-150 Lightning, Escape, Bronco, Bronco Sport, and Explorer are all below average. The F-150 Hybrid is among the least reliable models, scoring well-below average. F-150 Lightning and Hybrid owners noted issues with their EV/Hybrid batteries, while F-150 Hybrid owners also had transmission, drive system, and exhaust problems.

Lincoln ranks 23rd, the survey found. The Aviator is below average, and the Corsair is average, with owners noting body hardware problems and noises & leaks.

GMC’s (24th place) Sierra 1500, Yukon, Yukon XL, and redesigned Canyon are below average, while the Sierra 2500/3500HD trucks and Terrain are average, the survey found. Sierra 1500 owners also report major engine issues with the lifters, as well as paint and trim and in-car electronics.

The Compass is the only Jeep (26th ranked) with average reliability, the survey found. The Gladiator, Renegade, Wrangler, Grand Cherokee, and Grand Cherokee L are below average. Grand Cherokee owners reported problems in the areas of suspension, electrical accessories, drive system, in-car electronics, body hardware, and noises and leaks.

The R1T and R1S from EV automaker Rivian (28th place) both score below average, the survey found. R1T owners told CR about issues with the drive system, climate system, body hardware, and EV charging.

Chrysler lands in last place in this year’s rankings in 30th place, the survey found. The Pacifica is average, but the Pacifica Hybrid is the least reliable car on the list, with owners reporting problems with the electric/hybrid battery, electric charging, drive system, and in-car electronics.

There was “insufficient data to create brand rankings for Alfa Romeo, Fiat, Jaguar, Land Rover, Lucid, Maserati, Mitsubishi, and Polestar,” according to Consumer Reports.

For more information on Consumer Reports’ 2023 car reliability findings, visit this website.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group