The Who announces farewell tour with stop at Boston’s Fenway Park

BOSTON — The Who on Thursday announced a farewell tour with 16 shows across North America, including a stop in Massachusetts.

The legendary rock band will perform at Boston’s beloved Fenway Park on Tuesday, Aug. 26, as part of their “The Song is Over” tour.

Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend plan to say goodbye to fans in cities in America and Canada by performing songs from their entire catalog.

"The warmth of the American audiences over the years has been inspirational to me, and reflects the feeling I remember getting after hearing the first rock records coming across the radio," Daltrey said in a statement. “Musical freedom! Rock gave us a feeling of generational rebellion. To me, America has always been great."

Townshend added, “All good things must come to an end. It is a poignant time. For me, playing to American audiences and those in Canada has always been incredible. The warmth and engagement of those audiences began back in 1967 with hippies smoking dope, sitting on their blankets, and listening deeply and intensely. Music was everywhere. We all felt equal. Today, Roger and I still carry the banner for the late Keith Moon and John Entwistle, and of course, all of our longtime Who fans."

Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale and through the Who Fan Club beginning on Tuesday, May 13. The general sale is slated for Friday, May 16, at 10 a.m.

The full schedule of shows is as follows:

Aug 16 – Sunrise, FL – Amerant Bank Arena

Aug 19 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Aug 21 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Aug 23 – Atlantic City, NJ – Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall

Aug 26 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park

Aug 28 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

Aug 30 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Sep 2 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Sep 4 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Sep 7 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Sep 17 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

Sep 19 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

Sep 21 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

Sep 23 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Sep 25 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Sep 28 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena

