Whitman police seek public’s help in locating missing teen

By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff
WHITMAN, Mass. — Whitman Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 18-year-old male.

Lexton Tobiaz was reported missing after leaving his home around 3L30 a.m. on September 3.

Tobiaz is described as a white male, approximately 5 feet, 10 inches tall, with short reddish hair.

He was last seen wearing an olive green hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and olive green Nautica shoes. He was last seen carrying a navy North Face backpack and a small Adidas duffle bag.

Whitman Police believe there is concern for Tobiaz’s well-being.

Whitman Police, along with local authorities and the SEMLEC Search & Rescue Team, are actively searching for Tobiaz.

Anyone who might know of Tobiaz’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Whitman Police Department immediately at 781-447-1212.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

