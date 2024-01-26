Where were you? Friday marks anniversary of “Snow Blitz” that pummeled the region in 2015

BOSTON — If you weren’t around for the Blizzard of ‘78, you might remember the more recent “Snow Blitz” of 2015.

Nine years ago, on Jan. 26, 2015, the region saw the first storm of a 6-week “Snow Blitz” that pummeled the region, according to the National Weather Service.

“Up to this point that winter, very little snow had fallen!” the National Weather Service said in a social media post on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Friday.

#OTD in Weather History: January 26, 2015.



The first storm of the 6-week "Snow Blitz" hit the region. Up to this point that winter, very little snow had fallen! pic.twitter.com/h4wlthq1zm — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) January 26, 2024

Locally on Friday, Boston 25 meteorologists forecasted more rain through the day, with temps topping 40 degrees on Friday afternoon. But more snow may be on the way.

“All signs point to a storm impacting us Sunday to Monday,” the Boston 25 Weather Team forecasted. “This one will comes in during daylight hours Sunday. It’s set to start as rain many in southern New England spots with a flip to snow at night.”

What to expect as Sunday storm takes aim at Massachusetts

“Higher elevations and spots northwest of I-495 will probably see mostly snow through the event,. That’s where we have the best chance for 6″ accumulation. Other areas that see a flip at night, like Boston, are in a 3-6″ range for now. And less than 3″ are expected on the Cape, Islands, and parts of southeastern MA where the change to rain doesn’t happen until Monday morning.”

Plan on delays for the Monday morning commute, the Boston 25 meteorologists advise.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group