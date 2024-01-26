Slippery when wet

MORE RAIN

Rain has moved in and will continue through the morning commute Friday. Showers will linger until about lunch. Towns in the highest elevations north and northwest of Worcester, the Berkshires, Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine may be cold enough for some icing as the rain arrives. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in place to alert you to that possibility. While a rain or snow shower is possible Saturday, much of the day will be dry and mostly cloudy.

SUNDAY STORM

All signs point to a storm impacting us Sunday to Monday. This one will come in during the daylight hours starting as rain, except for a mix or snow in the higher elevations northwest of 495. Cold air will come south later in the day transitioning it all to snow. Snow Sunday night to Monday morning will accumulate. Early call is for a plowable snow for much of the area. Stay with us as the storm develops.

© 2019 Cox Media Group