Where is Harmony Montgomery’s body? Extensive search for her remains will continue, prosecutor says

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The search for the remains of 5-year-old Harmony Montgomery will continue even after a New Hampshire jury on Thursday found Adam Montgomery guilty of all charges, including second-degree murder, in connection with her death, a prosecutor said.

Senior Assitant Attorney General Ben Agati, who prosecuted the case against Adam, said investigators believe Harmony was slain in December 2019, though she wasn’t reported missing for almost two years. The girl’s body hasn’t been found.

Kayla Montgomery, the girl’s stepmother, testified during trial that Harmony’s body was hidden in the trunk of a car, a cooler, a ceiling vent, and a workplace freezer before Adam disposed of it.

Kayla also testified that in either March or May of 2020, Adam rented a U-Haul and during the overnight hours, made a trip to an unknown destination to dispose of Harmony’s dead body.

After Adam was convicted in Harmony’s death, Agati told reporters that multiple law enforcement agencies are still working to determine the location of the girl’s remains.

He said that after analyzing the mileage Adam Montgomery took with the rental truck into Massachusetts, there are about 26 miles that he could have covered where her remains might be.

“One of the things that we could not state before but we can more clearly state now after the verdict is that during the trial, people heard the last place Adam Montgomery had driven that U-Haul to. I have some specifics on that and I hope people are paying attention,” Agati said. “He drove 133 miles on that U-Haul. Subtracting the 3.2 miles back and forth from the rental, that left him with roughly a 106-mile road trip all the way down at least through the Tobin Bridge tolls, we know. Northbound, southbound, and northbound again through those tolls, and then back to Manchester. That only left him with 26 miles of driving that he could have done between where he was at the Econo Lodge in Manchester and going through the Tobin those three times.”

Agati said Harmony’s remains are likely located somewhere along the route that Adam took. He said searches have already been conducted in the Rumney Marsh Reservation in Revere, the Sales Creek area, the Chelsea Creek area, and around North Shore Road.

“She is somewhere along that route,” Agati said. “Revere police and Massachusetts State Police have been relentless in searching those areas with the Manchester Police Department. Those are still our big areas of search, and we’re hoping somebody sees something.”

Adam likely transported and dumped a tan CMC bag, along with Harmony’s remains, according to Agati.

“If you see this bag, if you hear about this bag, if you go out for a walk, if you take the dog out for a walk, if you see anything like that that seems to be disturbed, please let us know,” Agati pleaded. “Harmony’s body was bagged up several times inside of that CMC bag. There’s a high likelihood that there might still be parts of her body that we can recover.

Agati stressed that Adam Montgomery was from the Revere area and that he would’ve known it “very well.”

Agati added that he’s hopeful Harmony will get the burial that she deserves.

Manchester police continue to monitor a dedicated tipline for any information leading to the whereabouts of Harmony. That number is 603-932-8997.

In addition to the second-degree murder conviction, Adam was found guilty of second-degree assault, falsifying evidence, witness tampering, and abuse of a corpse.

