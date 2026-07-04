When Freedom Calls: Veterans Remember

Orlando, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) — As America approaches its 250th birthday more than 16 million veterans are living in the U.S. today. They served in wars spanning generations, from Europe to the Middle East. But America’s connection to military service is shrinking. Pew research says only about one in 10 Americans has served in the military, down from nearly one in five in the 1980’s. So as the country celebrates freedom what does serving mean to them.

From the beaches of Normandy to the deserts of Iraq and Afghanistan, generations of Americans have served for one word: freedom. But what does that word mean to the people who wore the uniform? For Army veteran Joseph Cote it means sacrifice.

“They don’t understand how you miss Christmas, how you miss Thanksgiving, birthdays, child births,” said Cote.

Cote spent more than two decades serving. For Cote, freedom isn’t just something you have …

“It’s what we give to other people. You know, we empower other people to be free,” explained Cote.

A Pew study found 71 percent of veterans say the public doesn’t fully understand their sacrifices. Ric Banning does. He joined the Navy in 1971 and served nearly 31 years.

“Being onboard a navy combatant, nothing like it, can’t duplicate it,” said Banning.

But his service came in a very different era. No email. No texts. No facetime home.

“You’d go seven, six to seven, eight, nine months and all you get is a letter,” explained Banning.

Now as America prepares for 250 …

“You don’t wake up worrying about your freedom,” said Banning.

Len Habas served in the Air Force during the Vietnam war and while America looks different now, he says its foundation hasn’t changed.

“Freedom is the opportunity to act, think, and speak without anybody’s intervention,” explained Habas

Does he still recognize the country he served?

“Pride, character, honor, I think it’s the same today as it was 60 years ago,” said Habas.

Three men. Three eras. One message.

“Freedom is not free,” said Cote.

“I think what they have to remember is that, again it’s a great nation,” said Habas.

“You can’t ask for much more than that,” said Banning.

Less than one percent of Americans currently serve on active duty, meaning fewer and fewer families have a direct connection to military life. For many veterans that growing civilian-military divide is exactly why these stories matter.

Contributors to this news report include: Marsha Lewis, Producer; Bob Walko, Editor.

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Sources:

https://www.va.gov/vetdata/veteran_population.asp

https://www.pewresearch.org/social-trends/2019/09/10/the-changing-face-of-americas-veteran-population/

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