NEW BEDFORD, Mass. — The city of New Bedford is mourning the loss of an 8-year-old girl who died after being rescued from the second floor of a burning building on Rivet Street in New Bedford.

Fire crews rescued the girl Tuesday and rushed her to the hospital, where she later died. It was the first time in more than a year and a half that a fire claimed a child’s life in Massachusetts.

The fire broke out just after 4 p.m. Tuesday. Emergency crews were initially pushed back by intense heat and thick, black smoke.

Twenty-four hours later, people in New Bedford were beginning to grieve. A small memorial with flowers, candles and stuffed animals was growing Wednesday night.

Nivim Kelata, who owns Primo’s Pizza next door, said a cousin frantically called her around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday to tell Kelata the building was on fire.

“I was crying all day yesterday since that happened... It’s very sad,” Kelata said.

Manual Moniz, a New Bedford resident, said his family used to own the building and a hardware store on the first floor.

“It’s sad, it’s sad, it’s like a piece of me,” Moniz said. “8 years old — what a tragedy.”

The building remained boarded up Wednesday night. The roof remains collapsed and the siding has extensive burn damages.

Two families have been displaced and are being helped by the American Red Cross.

New Bedford’s mayor wrote in part Wednesday, “As a parent, I can only imagine how painful this time must be for her family. I want to extend my gratitude to the firefighters and EMTs who jumped into action to fight, contain, and extinguish the blaze.”

Investigators are still looking into the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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