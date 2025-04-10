What is sun angle? The reasons why you should be wearing sunscreen

WHAT IS SUN ANGLE?

Sun angle refers to the height of the sun in the sky, which changes throughout the year depending on the season, time of day, and your location.

During winter months, the sun is much lower in the sky, leading to less direct sunlight. In the spring, the sun sits higher in the sky, delivering more energy to the surface.

It’s currently mid-April in Boston, and the sun angle is similar to what we experience at the end of August. That means we’re getting a strong dose of UV radiation, even if the air still feels chilly!

YOUR SUNBURN RISK

When the sun is higher in the sky, the rays are more direct and UV radiation is stronger. This increases the risk of sunburn, even on days that feel cool or are only partly sunny.

The spring sun is often underestimated because it doesn’t “feel” very warm, but the UV rays are still powerful. This is the case because the sunlight does not need to shine through as much atmosphere to reach the ground, thus less radiation is absorbed.

It also explains why the UV index rises sharply this time of year. It’s also why sunscreen, sunglasses, and protective clothing are important now, especially if you’re making outdoor plans!

