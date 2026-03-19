‘What dreams are made of’: Hilary Duff will be Northeastern University’s 2026 commencement speaker

BOSTON — Hilary Duff is headed to Fenway — not for a concert, but to send off the Class of 2026.

Northeastern University announced the actress and pop star as this year’s commencement speaker in a social media video featuring school mascot Paws.

Duff rose to fame in the early 2000s as the star of Lizzie McGuire and with her hit song “What Dreams Are Made Of.” She went on to lead fan-favorite films like A Cinderella Story and Cadet Kelly.

Duff has been back in the spotlight with her first new music in more than a decade.

Her latest album, Luck… or Something, dropped last month and includes the single “Roommates,” exploring themes of family, motherhood, and life in her 30s.

Duff is also preparing for her “Lucky Me” tour — her first global headlining run in nearly 20 years — with a stop at the Xfinity Center in Mansfield on August. 8.

Northeastern’s commencement ceremony is set for April 29 at Fenway Park.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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