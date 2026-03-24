Weymouth police warning residents of fake parking ticket scam

WEYMOUTH, Mass. — Local police departments are alerting residents to a new scam involving fake court notices.

The notices claim the person has committed a traffic violation.

According to Weymouth Police, several people have reported receiving these fraudulent documents, which are designed to look official but contain clear warning signs.

One of the biggest red flags is that Massachusetts is spelled incorrectly.

Other red flags include a generic judge name, unverified case details, and urgent payment details.

The notices often include a QR code or suspicious links urging people to resolve the supposed violation. Police are urging the public not to scan the QR code or click on any links.

Anyone who receives a questionable notice is encouraged to contact a Massachusetts court directly to verify whether the information is legitimate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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