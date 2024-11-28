Wet, slippery conditions moving through state on Thanksgiving

DEDHAM, Mass. — Wet conditions are moving through the state this Thanksgiving.

While AAA expects minimal traffic impact on Thursday since most people travel the days leading up to and after Thanksgiving day, you might be heading out of the door for football games or a turkey trot in the morning.

Be on alert for slippery road conditions with the rain and colder temperatures.

AAA said during wet weather avoid cruise control since your chance of losing control can increase on wet roads, slow down and leave room to reduce your chance of hydroplaning, and don’t panic if you start to skid instead steer in the direction you want to go and avoid slamming on the brakes.

If you head north for the holiday prepare yourself to potentially see snow if you’re on your way to Vermont, New Hampshire, or Maine.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

