Authorities arrest Marion man, charge him with multiple drug-related offenses

WAREHAM, Mass. — Following multiple search warrants, a Marion man has been arrested and charged with multiple drug-related offenses.

On April 29, members of the Wareham Police Criminal Investigation Division, along with members Patrol Division, the Marion Police Department, and the Plymouth Police Department executed three narcotic-related search warrants on 25-year-old Dylan McCoog of Marion.

The search warrants were conducted on McCoog’s vehicle, his residence in Marion, and himself.

McCoog was arrested after authorities seized large quantities of suspected Fentanyl, Cocaine, various pills, drug-related paraphernalia, and over $65,000 in US currency.

McCoog was charged with:

Trafficking fentanyl

Three counts of Possession with intent to distribute Class B subsequent offense,

Possession with intent to Distribute Class A subsequent offense,

Disorderly conduct

Assault and Battery on a police officer

McCoog was arraigned at the Wareham Fourth 4th District Court, and is currently being held on $20,000 cash bail.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

