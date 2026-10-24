ABINGTON, Mass. — The Abington Police Department has shared video on Saturday of a teen who is accused of carrying a loaded gun run away from police.

Police wrote on their Facebook page that on Friday night, officers responded to a Walmart after receiving reports of a person carrying a loaded gun. Once there, officers began to conduct an investigation when a 17-year-old began to run from the area.

One officer began a foot chase throughout the store, eventually leading to the back of the Walmart when a loaded firearm fell from the waistband of the teen.

Bodycam footage shows teen accused of carrying firearm run from Abington police

The teen was eventually tackled to the ground and taken into custody, and was held without bail.

The Brockton teen is expected to be arraigned at a later date for several charges, including illegal possession of a firearm, possession of ammunition, and resisting arrest.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group