Westborough Fire Department responds to car fire on Route 9

WESTBOROUGH, Mass. — Members of the Westborough Fire Department battled a car fire on Route 9.
Earlier on Saturday evening, at 4:36 PM, calls came in of a car on fire on Route 9 Westbound at Computer Drive.
** Traffic Alert ** Westborough Engine 2 is working an auto fire on Route 9 westbound at Computer Drive. Expect delays. pic.twitter.com/gPwCFq64C5— Westborough Fire Dept (@WestboroughFire) June 28, 2025
According to Westborough Fire Chief Patrick Purcell, the vehicle was a total loss. Fire crews were able to put out the flames.
Fortunately, there were no injuries reported.
At this time, Westborough Fire is warning drivers of delays.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
