WESTBOROUGH, Mass. — Members of the Westborough Fire Department battled a car fire on Route 9.

Earlier on Saturday evening, at 4:36 PM, calls came in of a car on fire on Route 9 Westbound at Computer Drive.

** Traffic Alert ** Westborough Engine 2 is working an auto fire on Route 9 westbound at Computer Drive. Expect delays. pic.twitter.com/gPwCFq64C5 — Westborough Fire Dept (@WestboroughFire) June 28, 2025

According to Westborough Fire Chief Patrick Purcell, the vehicle was a total loss. Fire crews were able to put out the flames.

Westborough Fire Department responds to car fire on Route 9 (Westborough Fire Department)

Fortunately, there were no injuries reported.

At this time, Westborough Fire is warning drivers of delays.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

