West Nile Virus detected in mosquito test sample from Jamaica Plain

BOSTON — The Boston Public Health Commission (BPHC) announced today that a mosquito test sample from Jamaica Plain tested positive for West Nile Virus (WNV).

The virus is carried by mosquitos and can be transmitted to people through a bite. This is the first positive sample of WNV in Boston this summer.

BPHC collects mosquito samples around Boston every week during the summer and early fall. This is done in partnership with the Suffolk County Mosquito Control Project to protect residents from disease transmission.

“These test results are an important reminder that everyone needs to take steps to protect themselves from mosquito-borne illnesses this time of year,” said Dr. Bisola Ojikutu, Commissioner of Public Health for the City of Boston. “West Nile Virus can be dangerous, particularly for seniors and other vulnerable populations. Everyone should protect themselves and their communities by draining pockets of standing water where mosquitoes thrive and wearing insect repellent. BPHC will continue to work with our partners to monitor this situation and keep residents informed.”

In addition to draining standing water and using insect repellent, BPHC encourages people to wear long clothing, ensure their window screens are intact and avoid spending long periods of time outside.

As of now, there are no confirmed human cases of WNV and the risk of transmission in Boston is low.

Most people infected with WNV do not experience any signs of illness. In some cases, people can experience a headache, fever, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, rash and body aches which can last for a few days or several weeks.

Afflicted people usually recover on their own without needing medical assistance.

Individuals over 50 years of age are at higher risk of developing serious symptoms from WNV, such as high fever, neck stiffness, severe headache, confusion, lack of coordination, tremors, vision loss and muscle paralysis or weakness.

If you or someone you know experiences any of these symptoms, contact a health care provider immediately.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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