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Three injured after car crashes through Danvers beauty salon

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff
Ambulance File photo (File photo)
By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff

DANVERS, Mass. — Three people have been taken to the hospital after a car drove through a beauty salon in Danvers on Thursday afternoon.

Officers responded to Beijo Beauty on Newbury Street around 3:30 p.m. after a car careened through the front of the store.

Three people inside the building suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken by ambulance to be treated.

Danvers police are investigating the cause of the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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