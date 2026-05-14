West Bridgewater police investigating series of car break ins

WEST BRIDGEWATER, Mass. — West Bridgewater police are investigating a series of car break-ins.

According to police, on Thursday, around 1:30 a.m., officers were patrolling in the area of Pinecrest Road when they observed three individuals who appeared to be suspicious lurking in a driveway.

Officers were conducting targeted property and neighborhood checks in the area of Pinecrest and Woodland Roads over the last few weeks in response to a series of motor vehicle break-ins in the area.

Officers determined that a white sedan was potentially involved in the incidents.

While investigating the individuals in the driveway, police observed a white sedan in the area. Police attempted to make contact with the individuals in the sedan, but the vehicle drove away. Through an investigation, it was determined that the sedan had been reported stolen.

Officers pursued both the individuals who were in the driveway, who also ran from the area, and the sedan that had driven away.

One individual, a juvenile, was arrested.

Police were unable to find the other two individuals.

West Bridgewater Police pursued the sedan until it became disabled on Riverside Avenue in the City of Brockton.

The passenger and driver of the vehicle ran from the scene, and police were able to arrest the passenger, another juvenile.

Brockton Police assisted with the search for the driver but were unable to find them.

Both of the detained juveniles were later released to their parents.

West Bridgewater Police are also sharing the following motor vehicle theft prevention tips:

Take your vehicle’s key; do not leave it in or on your vehicle.

Close and lock all windows and doors when you park.

Park in well-lit areas if possible.

Never leave valuables in your vehicle, especially if they can be seen from outside the vehicle.

Anyone who has information that could assist police with their investigation is asked to contact police at at 508-894-1293

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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