Wellness Wednesday: Posture and how to improve it

BOSTON — Posture is tied to everything from digestion to sleep and your breathing, and one expert tells Boston 25 News Anchor Rachel Keller that simple changes daily can improve your overall well-being.

In today’s society, we’re running on stimulants like caffeine and sugar because some of our bodies are failing.

Marie Aspling is the founder and owner of Balans Organic Spa on Newbury Street.

Two decades ago, she transitioned from stem cell research to personal training and massage therapy.

Aspling says people in their 20s and 30s are increasingly experiencing chronic issues in their backs and hips, problems she believes are often tied to daily posture habits. Improving alignment, she says, can significantly enhance quality of life.

“Where you are the tallest, is where you are the healthiest,” she says

Every day, we’re making detrimental mistakes when we stand. Aspling advises avoiding habits like leaning to one side, rotating your feet outwards, because it builds tension in your hips. It should be an even distribution, and your feet should be straight forward.

She says the root cause of back and neck pain is slouching, or hunching over, which shortens and tightens the chest. Everyday activities, like carrying groceries, lifting children, and even breastfeeding, can contribute to tension if done in a slouched or uneven position.

Neck pain is most common when you are sitting down.

While typing or working at a computer, Aspling recommends imagining a piece of paper tucked between your elbows and ribcage. This keeps the arms from flaring and prevents rounding through the shoulders.

Another common mistake Aspling sees? Pulling the feet back underneath the chair.

"This is the biggest mistake to kick the feet back because that shortens the posterior chain, the hamstrings," Aspling says. “So a lot of people complain of tight hamstrings, so move your feet out so your heels are right underneath your knees.”

Aspling recommends the following tips:

Place your heels hip‑width apart, directly under your knees.

Sit on your sit bones with a natural low‑back arch — this helps lengthen the spine.

Keep shoulders relaxed while maintaining height through the head.She says shortening the hamstrings by tucking the feet behind the chair contributes to tightness and discomfort.

For tech neck: Imagine a string pulling your head up. Drop the chin, put your hand on the back of your head, and press back.

Another stretch you can try is to stand up against a wall with your feet facing forward, hip-width apart, keep your shoulders down and elbows close to the body, and open your arms up to the side.

Aspling says when you start making corrections, it may feel robotic and unnatural; however, trust that your nervous system is going to change, and over time, this will be your new normal.

