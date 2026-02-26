Wellness Wednesday: Health officials warn of flu risks for older adults

Massachusetts has recorded 260 flu deaths this season as of Feb. 12, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. Health officials warn that older adults remain at high risk for serious complications as the virus continues to circulate.

Dr. Anthony Zizza, the chief medical officer of Element Care PACE, is monitoring the rates and highlighting the dangers of the illness for seniors. Current data shows that only one in three people have been vaccinated for the flu this season. “It can really be a debilitating illness especially on older adults,” Zizza said.

Zizza explained that younger individuals typically have a large physiological reserve that helps them recover from the virus. However, this reserve is often diminished in adults in their 80s, especially those managing multiple chronic health conditions. Under these circumstances, even a mild case of the flu can cause significant health complications.

“When you and I get sick, we may get a little bit of the flu. We may not feel well for a few days, but we tend to recover. We have a pretty large reserve being a bit younger... but in an 80-year-old or an 85-year-old.. especially one with multiple chronic conditions.. or any older adult that has chronic conditions, that physiological reserve is less,” Zizza said.

For older patients, the flu might not present with standard respiratory issues initially. These individuals may instead experience dizziness, falls, weakness or fatigue. Caregivers and family members should also monitor for other red flags such as confusion and a poor appetite.

Zizza noted that some older generations, including World War II veterans, may be less likely to seek help immediately because they prefer to remain self-reliant. He cautioned that while this attitude is common, it can lead to dangerous delays in treatment. “Oftentimes the older generation... especially World War two vets... they tend to tough it out... “I’m okay” “I can handle it” and that’s fine sometimes but sometimes it’s not,” Zizza said.

While health officials recommend getting vaccinated around October, Zizza emphasized that receiving the shot later in the season still provides protection. He noted that the primary benefit of the vaccine is reducing the severity of the disease if an infection occurs. “A lot of people ask me, should I still get the flu shot? Does it work? And I always say yes because the biggest impact is not just getting the flu but the reduced risk of getting really sick from the flu,” Zizza said.

Beyond vaccination, health officials recommend maintaining standard hygiene practices to prevent the spread of the virus. These include frequent handwashing, using hand sanitizer and avoiding contact with individuals who are currently sick. Early treatment is also encouraged to change the trajectory of the disease.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group