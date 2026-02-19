Wellness Wednesday: Getting New Years fitness goals back on track

Fitness experts have identified Jan. 17 as the day most people abandon their New Year’s resolutions. Statistics show that more than 90% of people do not accomplish the goals they set at the beginning of the year.

Among those who set specific fitness resolutions, only 8% successfully reach their targets.

Joe Clark, a training leader at Lifetime Chestnut Hill, said the low success rate often stems from people setting goals that are too large without a simplified plan to achieve them.

Clark identified several “red flags” that often lead to abandoned goals, including the lack of a support system and the failure to prioritize fitness on a daily calendar. He noted that many people do not involve family, friends or professional trainers in their journey, making it more difficult to stay accountable.

“It’s hard to do it yourself so ask yourself, If I do this how will my life change?” Clark said. Setting goals that are too large without a structured plan is another common mistake. Clark suggests that individuals focus on creating habits and routines before attempting to increase the frequency or tempo of their workouts.

“They don’t see it all the way through and that’s for a various number of reasons,” Clark said. “Maybe they didn’t set up the right plan for themselves. They might’ve shot way too far and really didn’t simplify it.”

To combat these hurdles, Clark recommends pursuing “stackable wins” to build momentum over time. “Let’s get stackable wins... for the day, for the week, for the month,” Clark said. This approach involves breaking down a main objective, such as a 15-pound weight loss goal, into executable and actionable steps.

“We’re going to set ourselves up for success if we can really just chip away,” Clark said regarding the process of hitting smaller milestones.

“If 15-pound weight loss goal is the main piece can we break it down into executable actionable goals that we can take our wins and check that bucket.” Other practical methods for maintaining consistency include focusing on daily health metrics. Experts recommend that individuals track their daily water intake and step counts to stay engaged with their fitness goals outside of the gym.

