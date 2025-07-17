Weekslong search continues for missing Brockton woman

BROCKTON, Mass. — Authorities have expanded their search for a missing Brockton woman last seen on July 6.

70-year-old Marie Louissaint went missing near her home at Caffrey Towers on Crescent Street in Brockton last Saturday, according to police.

Family members say she has wandered off in the past.

Louissaint is described as a 5′6″ tall, 175lb Black woman with gray hair and brown eyes. Investigators say she may have been wearing a green dress.

70-year-old Marie Louissaint missing (Brockton Police Department)

State Police K9 units along with Brockton officers are combing the wooded area surrounding Louissant’s residence.

The search zone includes properties around Massasoit Community College and Downey Elementary School, both of which are bordered by dense woods.

The State Police Airwing has also been requested.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Brockton Police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

