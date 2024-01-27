Weekend storm: Winter storm watch issued as parts of Mass. could see half a foot of snow

DEDHAM, Mass. — A winter storm watch has been issued in Mass. as parts of the state could see half a foot of snow.

Northern Berkshire, Southern Berkshire, Western Franklin, Western Hampden, Western Hampshire, Central Middlesex County, Eastern Franklin, Southern Worcester, Western Essex, Northern Worcester, and Northwest Middlesex County are all in a winter storm watch beginning early Sunday morning.

“We see snow but also a mix initially, it all depends on where you are,” Meteorologist Vicki Graf said in her Saturday morning forecast. “In the higher elevations across the interior this will mainly be a snow event and it will be a heavy and wet snow at that so we’ll have to watch as that continues to pile up, there will be the concern for some power outages”

Areas closer to the coastline will be a mix because of warmer air moving in.

Graf shared a look at the snow map Saturday morning that showed the chance for a half foot of snow in some parts of the Bay State.

“The worst of the storm will be overnight Sunday into early Monday, that’s when I expect most of the accumulation as well as some of the strongest winds,” Graf said.

“One to three inches in southeastern Massachusetts and along the immediate coastline. As you get close to the 128, 495 corridor three to six inches, keep in mind that will be mixing in with rain and also maybe some sleet at times. in the higher elevations six to nine inches but there is the potential that some spots will see a little bit more than that.”

There will likely be more mixing of rain during the day on Sunday for points south of the Mass. Pike and along the coastline. Southeastern Massachusetts, including Cape Cod and the Islands, will start with mainly rain before a late flip to snow.

Graf says to have the shovels and plows ready to go because the snow will be heavy.

The storm will move out by Monday afternoon and the rest of the week looks clear.

