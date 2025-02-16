Weekend storm transitions from snow to freezing rain, sleet with potential for power outages

DEDHAM, Mass. — Snow moved out early Sunday morning, transitioning into a messy mix of freezing rain and sleet.

A winter storm warning continues for Franklin, Worcester, Middlesex, Essex, Hampshire, Hampden, Worcester, and Middlesex through 7 p.m. on Sunday.

The biggest concern for the day is freezing rain, particularly in central Massachusetts and southern New Hampshire, where ice accumulations could reach up to 0.25 inches, said the Boston 25 team in their Sunday morning weather blog. This not only creates dangerous driving conditions but also increases the risk of power outages.

A Winter Storm Warning continues for this area of pink north/west of Boston - we will see a little more snow, but the concern now will be for more ice throughout the day. pic.twitter.com/gywNdtNtTV — Vicki Graf (@VickiGrafWX) February 16, 2025

“No matter where you are, you are dealing with some messy travel,” Meteorologist Vicki Graf said. “With the concern for ice and freezing rain can lead to some power outages, that is something we are going to have to watch today and tomorrow( Monday),” Graf added.

Graf says that ice accumulation could reach up to 0.25 inches. in some areas. The combination of freezing rain and icy roads poses a significant threat, particularly for travel and power outgates.

When talking about the concern for ice, we are referring to sleet and freezing rain. Freezing rain poses a bigger threat with icy roads and power outages. pic.twitter.com/vlU4qA259u — Vicki Graf (@VickiGrafWX) February 16, 2025

The storm will gradually wind down Sunday night, but stronger wind gusts are expected on Monday.

A High Wind Warning has been issued for the interior through 7 p.m. Monday, with gusts up to 60 mph. Wind Advisories are also in effect across eastern Massachusetts, where gusts could reach 50 mph.

Strong wind gusts Monday up to 60 mph will be the concern after the storm clears, this could lead to some power outages throughout the day. pic.twitter.com/qgnp1nXaMZ — Vicki Graf (@VickiGrafWX) February 16, 2025

Icy conditions will continue into Monday morning, making early travel treacherous, and power outages remain a concern.

