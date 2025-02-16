Winter Storm Warning put out as upcoming snow storm quickly approaches

Mass. — The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning ahead of Saturday night’s snowstorm.

The warning has been issued for the following counties: Franklin, Worcester, Middlesex, Essex, Hampshire, Hampden, Worcester, Middlesex

Boston 25 Meteorologists say expect heavy, mixed precipitation, with potentially up to 6 inches of snow and a quarter inch of ice.

The worst of the storm will occur through Sunday, with the National Weather Service extending the warning to 7 PM Sunday, February 16.

Roads will be slick and hazardous due to the icy conditions. Meteorologist Tucker Antico suggests that you shouldn’t travel unless necessary.

The National Weather Service warns all that if you must travel, take necessary precautions, such as taking an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

With potential high winds, it’s also advised to stay away from downed power lines and to report any power outages.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group