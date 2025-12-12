Weekend storm in Massachusetts: Here’s the latest timeline and expected snow totals

DEDHAM, Mass. — Boston could see its first measurable snow of the season this weekend.

The Boston 25 Weather team is tracking a low-pressure system that could impact much of Massachusetts on Sunday.

Meteorologist Vicki Graf shared her latest snow forecast map on Friday morning. While the storm is expected to be minor, Graf said we could still see some slippery spots at times.

“Our next system passes to the south on Sunday,” Graf wrote in her latest weather blog. “This will be a low-impact event, but it’s enough to bring light snow to the region.”

Latest storm timeline

In her latest forecast, Graf said the snow will start to fill in after midnight on Sunday, with Bay Staters waking up Sunday morning to a “light coating or dusting.”

Flakes are expected to be flying when the Patriots host the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

The snow will continue to accumulate through the late afternoon hours before the storm ultimately pushes out on Sunday night.

Expected snow totals

One to 3 inches of snow accumulation is possible across southeastenr Massachusetts, including Cape Cod and the Islands.

North of that, most parts will see just a coating to an 1 inch of snow.

Northern New England is not expected to see snow from this storm.

Still no measurable snow in Boston this season...but that could change Sunday. This will be a minor storm, but we could still see some slippery spots at times. pic.twitter.com/RlmGi09bbB — Vicki Graf (@VickiGrafWX) December 12, 2025

For the latest storm updates, visit the Boston 25 Weather page.

