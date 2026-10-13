Matthew Farwell trial (live updates): First witness to take stand today

BOSTON — The first witness in the Matthew Farwell trial is set to take the stand Tuesday morning as testimony begins in the closely watched case involving the death of Sandra Birchmore.

Farwell is charged with killing Birchmore and allegedly staging her death to make it appear she died by suicide. Birchmore was pregnant at the time.

Farwell’s defense attorney acknowledges that Farwell had an affair with Birchmore but maintains that he did not kill her.

The start of testimony comes as federal prosecutors renew their effort to introduce evidence involving three other women who allegedly had affairs with Farwell.

A judge previously ruled against allowing that testimony. Federal prosecutors, however, argue the defense opened the door to it by saying Farwell was trying to conceal his affair with Birchmore when he wore a mask to her apartment on the night she died.

Prosecutors contend Farwell was hiding his face because he planned to kill Birchmore. They also argue that he never tried to conceal his other alleged affairs.

Defense attorneys have pushed back, filing their own motion accusing the government of bad-faith conduct.

The dispute over whether the three witnesses can testify comes as the trial moves into its witness-testimony phase Tuesday.

Stay with Boston 25 News for continuing coverage of the Matthew Farwell trial. Cameras will not be allowed inside federal court, but Boston 25 News will provide live updates from inside the courtroom.

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