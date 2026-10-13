Mass. woman facing cruelty charge after video shows her repeatedly punching puppy

Content warning: The surveillance video above may upset viewers. Viewer discretion is strongly advised
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. -- A Massachusetts woman was arrested last week in connection with an animal abuse case after surveillance video obtained by police showed her repeatedly punching a small puppy.
Female Mojica, 32, of New Bedford, was taken into custody on October 8 on a charge of animal cruelty, the New Bedford Police Department announced Tuesday.
A review of the surveillance video from an apartment on Barker’s Lane showed a woman, later identified as Mojica, repeatedly striking and assaulting an 8-month-old dog named Ace, police said.
In a Facebook post showing the alleged incident, police warned, “Viewer discretion is strongly advised.”
Police say investigators later found Ace suffering from visible bruising to his head and body, including a swollen eye socket.
Mojica surrendered Ace to New Bedford Animal Control officers, who brought him to a local animal hospital for emergency treatment. The puppy has since been transferred to Forever Paws Animal Shelter.
Authorities reminded the public that animal cruelty is serious and encouraged anyone who witnesses suspected abuse to report it to New Bedford police at 508-991-6300 or New Bedford Animal Control at 508 991-6366.
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