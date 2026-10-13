Mass. woman facing cruelty charge after video shows her repeatedly punching puppy

Content warning: The surveillance video above may upset viewers. Viewer discretion is strongly advised

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. -- A Massachusetts woman was arrested last week in connection with an animal abuse case after surveillance video obtained by police showed her repeatedly punching a small puppy.

Female Mojica, 32, of New Bedford, was taken into custody on October 8 on a charge of animal cruelty, the New Bedford Police Department announced Tuesday.

A review of the surveillance video from an apartment on Barker’s Lane showed a woman, later identified as Mojica, repeatedly striking and assaulting an 8-month-old dog named Ace, police said.

Video shows suspected animal abuse in New Bedford (New Bedford Police Department)

In a Facebook post showing the alleged incident, police warned, “Viewer discretion is strongly advised.”

Police say investigators later found Ace suffering from visible bruising to his head and body, including a swollen eye socket.

Mojica surrendered Ace to New Bedford Animal Control officers, who brought him to a local animal hospital for emergency treatment. The puppy has since been transferred to Forever Paws Animal Shelter.

Ace the puppy surrendered to animal control (New Bedford Police/Animal Control)

Authorities reminded the public that animal cruelty is serious and encouraged anyone who witnesses suspected abuse to report it to New Bedford police at 508-991-6300 or New Bedford Animal Control at 508 991-6366.

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