Webster woman with 13 warrants from 3 different counties has been arrested

WEBSTER, Mass. — Both members of the Webster and Massachusetts State Police announced the arrest of a woman with 13 warrants for her arrest.

Alisha Watson, 33, of Webster, was arrested for the following warrants:

Warrant: Worcester District Court – Original Charges: Assault and Battery Dangerous Weapon, Assault and Battery

Warrant: Worcester District Court – Original Charges: Intimidation of a Witness, Assault and Battery

Warrant: Worcester District Court – Original Charges: Receiving Stolen Property, Possession of Cocaine

Warrant: Worcester District Court – Original Charges: Shoplifting by Asportation

Warrant: Worcester District Court – Original Charges: Operating After Suspended License

Warrant: Worcester District Court – Original Charges: Leaving the Scene of Property Damage, Operating After Suspended License

Warrant: Worcester District Court – Original Charges: Shoplifting by Asportation

Warrant: Dudley District Court – Original Charges: Disguising to Obstruct Performance of Duties

Warrant: Dudley District Court – Original Charges: Shoplifting, Assault and Battery, Disorderly Conduct

Warrant: Dudley District Court – Original Charges: Misuse of Stolen Credit Cards (Fraud)

Warrant: Westborough District Court – Original Charges: Leaving the Scene of Property Damage

Warrant: Westborough District Court – Original Charges: Leaving the Scene of Property Damage

Warrant: Worcester Juvenile Court – Original Charges: Contributing to Delinquency of a Minor

Watson has been wanted by multiple police stations throughout Central Massachusetts, including several recent reports of her fleeing the scene to avoid capture.

It wasn’t until this past Thursday, March 20, around 1 P.M. that authorities engaged into Watson’s residence on Mohawk Avenue in Webster to find that she had been hiding in the attic to avoid being arrested.

Watson was eventually taken in without incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

