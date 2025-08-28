Webster man charged with animal cruelty after 9 French bulldogs found in poor conditions, police say

WEBSTER, Mass. — A Webster man was arrested last Friday, accused of abusing several dogs in his possession.

34-year-old Lehi Pichardo was charged with 9 counts of animal cruelty.

According to Webster Police, Pichardo was the subject of an August 4 investigation into the neglect of nine French bulldogs at his Ash Street residence.

The pups living in poor conditions both inside and outside the home.

Authorities allege the animals didn’t have food or water readily accessible.

Because the dogs weren’t properly licensed, officers couldn’t determine whether they were up to date on their shots.

Police say Pichardo didn’t possess the requisite kennel license for the dogs, who were subsequently removed from the home by Webster Animal Control.

Pichardo was arraigned at Dudley District Court and released on bail.

The dogs are being treated at Tufts University School of Veterinary Medicine and local Veterinary Hospitals.

No further information was immediately available.

