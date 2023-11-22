Weather causing several delays and cancellations at Logan airport

BOSTON — The weather is not helping those planning to travel the day before Thanksgiving, especially for those flying.

FlightAware is reporting 15 delays and 13 cancellations so far at Logan and AAA is predicting 55.4 million Americans are expected to travel 50 miles or more for Thanksgiving.

Some travelers say they are more concerned about longer security lines than the actual weather.

“Been tracking the weather all week and it’s been pretty nice. I was checking for snow and stuff. We got here 2 and a half hours early,” said Makayla Sullivan.

TSA says it expects to screen 2.7 million passengers on Wednesday, so it’s important to get to the airport early if you have a flight.

Airport officials also recommend to check online before you leave in case your flight is delayed or canceled.

The Sunday after Thanksgiving is set to be the next busiest travel day, TSA officials say it could be a record-setting day for airlines.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

