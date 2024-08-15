Weather Alert: Severe thunderstorm, flash flood warnings in effect in Massachusetts

BOSTON — We’re on a SEVERE WEATHER ALERT from the Boston 25 Weather Team due to severe thunderstorm and flash flood warnings in Massachusetts, and a severe thunderstorm warning in New Hampshire.

A severe thunderstorm warning impacting the Massachusetts communities of Lowell, Lawrence, Haverhill, Peabody, Methuen, Billerica, Beverly, Woburn, Chelmsford, Andover, Dracut, Tewksbury, North Andover, Danvers, Reading, Burlington, Wilmington, Westford, Acton, and Concord ins in effect until 4:15 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for parts of our area until 8/15 4:15PM. Seek shelter immediately and stay with Boston 25 for the latest weather information. pic.twitter.com/zIVajgJdYB — Kevin Lemanowicz (@KevinBoston25) August 15, 2024

Quarter-size hail damage to vehicles is expected and wind gusts up to 60 mph could damage trees and power lines.

“Continuous cloud-to-ground lightning is occurring with this storm,” the NWS said in an alert. “Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature’s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.”

Severe Thunderstorm Warning continues for Lowell MA, Lawrence MA and Haverhill MA until 4:15 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/1aHYIkXuQN — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) August 15, 2024

A flash flood warning is in effect for West Central Barnstable County in southeastern Massachusetts until 5:45 p.m., according to the NWS

There is a risk for flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets, and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas, the NWS said.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Plymouth, Falmouth, Wareham, Sandwich, and Bourne.

Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for parts of our area until 8/15 5:45PM. Travel will be dangerous in this spot and should be avoided for safety reasons until flooding subsides. Stay with @Boston25 for the latest. pic.twitter.com/xr1SbG9LWa — Shiri Spear (@ShiriSpear) August 15, 2024

“Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles,” the NWS warned.

In New Hampshire, a severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Southwestern Rockingham County, Hillsborough County, and South Central Merrimack County until 3:45 p.m.

Wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour and hail the size of a quarter are possible, the NWS said.

Impacted areas include Manchester, Nashua, Derry, Henniker, Merrimack, Salem, Bedford, Milford, Amherst, Litchfield, Hollis, Peterborough, Hopkinton, New Boston, Antrim, Mont Vernon, Greenfield, Lyndeborough, Francestown, and Bennington.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for parts of our area until 8/15 3:45PM. Seek shelter immediately and stay with Boston 25 for the latest weather information. pic.twitter.com/Z9TICpkbIt — Kevin Lemanowicz (@KevinBoston25) August 15, 2024

