Weather Alert: Severe thunderstorm, flash flood warnings in effect in Massachusetts

By Boston25News.com Staff
BOSTON — We’re on a SEVERE WEATHER ALERT from the Boston 25 Weather Team due to severe thunderstorm and flash flood warnings in Massachusetts, and a severe thunderstorm warning in New Hampshire.

Tracking scattered showers, thunderstorms starting this afternoon

A severe thunderstorm warning impacting the Massachusetts communities of Lowell, Lawrence, Haverhill, Peabody, Methuen, Billerica, Beverly, Woburn, Chelmsford, Andover, Dracut, Tewksbury, North Andover, Danvers, Reading, Burlington, Wilmington, Westford, Acton, and Concord ins in effect until 4:15 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Quarter-size hail damage to vehicles is expected and wind gusts up to 60 mph could damage trees and power lines.

“Continuous cloud-to-ground lightning is occurring with this storm,” the NWS said in an alert. “Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature’s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.”

A flash flood warning is in effect for West Central Barnstable County in southeastern Massachusetts until 5:45 p.m., according to the NWS

There is a risk for flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets, and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas, the NWS said.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Plymouth, Falmouth, Wareham, Sandwich, and Bourne.

Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

“Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles,” the NWS warned.

In New Hampshire, a severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Southwestern Rockingham County, Hillsborough County, and South Central Merrimack County until 3:45 p.m.

Wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour and hail the size of a quarter are possible, the NWS said.

Impacted areas include Manchester, Nashua, Derry, Henniker, Merrimack, Salem, Bedford, Milford, Amherst, Litchfield, Hollis, Peterborough, Hopkinton, New Boston, Antrim, Mont Vernon, Greenfield, Lyndeborough, Francestown, and Bennington.

