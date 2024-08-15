Watching for showers and storms

SHOWERS RETURN

Scattered showers with embedded downpours and thunderstorms will develop Thursday, with the highest threat being in the afternoon to early evening. Between showers, skies will run partly sunny, though hazy due to the wildfire smoke aloft. It won’t be a washout or rain everywhere, but it’s a good idea to have a backup indoor plan if you have to head inside.

Friday will be dry and warm. It’ll be perfect for our last Zip Trip of the season from 6-10 AM in Walpole.

ERNESTO

Hurricane Ernesto is moving north over the open waters of the Atlantic. It is forecast to become a Major Hurricane CAT 3 as it approaches Bermuda, but more slowly. The closest pass looks to be Saturday morning. Locally, expect waves and rip currents to become a concern this weekend as Ernesto passes well off the coastline of New England, likely by at least 200 miles.

We may be in the sweet spot between the hurricane and a system to our west, keeping us drier this weekend. It’s a close call with western MA likely wetter than eastern MA. Be sure to check back! The rain chance is highest by Monday.

