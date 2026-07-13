6 bottlenose dolphins died after state’s largest mass stranding at Cape Cod beach

BREWSTER, Mass. — A half dozen bottlenose dolphins died early Monday morning after what marine mammal experts are calling the state’s largest mass stranding in Brewster.

According to the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW), crews responded to First Light Beach around 5:30 AM to reports of a mass stranding of nearly 30 dolphins.

The dolphins then refloated with the incoming tide; however, 5-6 of them had died. Crews remained in the area until 5:13 PM to monitor the animals before the next low tide comes in.

Bottlenose dolphins are known to be an offshore species but have been increasingly seen closer to the Cape Cod shores.

“The area within the ‘crook’ of Wellfleet and Eastham is a globally recognized hotspot for mass stranding events due to the extreme tidal fluctuations and the shallow flats of Cape Cod’s unique geography,” the IFAW said.

“Similar to a person involved in a car accident, dolphins can become injured and exhausted during a stranding event and should never be pushed or dragged back into the water,” the IFAW added.

If you see stranded dolphins, the IFAW recommends you contact them through their stranded hotline.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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