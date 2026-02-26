‘We were not ready’: Historic blizzard aftermath continues in Fall River, crews work to clear roads

FALL RIVER, Mass. — Governor Healey visited Fall River on Thursday as the state continues to dig out from Monday’s blizzard.

State and local officials say crews from across the region are working around the clock to clear streets and restore power. The state deployed the National Guard and even set up incident command centers here in Fall River and Brockton to help coordinate the massive cleanup.

“We were not ready, and it was such a ferocious storm, it came in so hard with the wind and heavy, heavy snow,” said Fall River Mayor Paul Coogan.

MassDOT says more than 200 pieces of heavy equipment, like dump trucks, front loaders, and bobcats, were activated to clear streets.

Healey says progress has also been made with restoring power for residents across New England. Healey says outages dropped from more than 290,000 earlier this week to about 58,000 on Thursday.

“It will continue until every road is clear, every resident is able to get to where they need to be, and all power is restored around the commonwealth,” said Healey.

Boston 25 crews saw streets still completely covered Thursday, and residents still actively digging themselves out. Homeowners say it has been a nightmare.

Residents say they’ve been given salt, but it’s mixed with sand, which makes things a bit difficult. Officials say they will continue this effort as temperatures fluctuate in the coming days.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group