Eversource: Power restored to 400K since start of blizzard, 2,000 line crews still working in area

About 2,000 line crews are out Thursday working to restore power to communities in southeastern Massachusetts and Cape Cod that were hit hardest by this week’s blizzard.

“We’re making some good progress,” Doug Foley, president of electric operations for Eversource, told reporters during a press conference on Cape Cod on Thursday.

Power has been restored to about 400,000 customers across Massachusetts since the start of the storm, Foley said.

Eversource hopes to get most of the power restored by midnight on Friday, he said.

Crews have cleared about 1,400 roads that were blocked by downed trees and wires, Foley said.

Foley said he met with town officials in Cape Cod, including in Brewster and Falmouth, on Thursday to discuss restoration efforts.

Contractors from Detroit, Canada, Ohio, and across New England have fanned out across Cape Cod and southeastern Massachusetts to help restore power to thousands of residents, Foley said earlier this week.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

