‘We needed more’: Overnight rain not enough as Salem brush fires still a concern ahead of Halloween

SALEM, Mass. — The overnight rain wasn’t enough to put an end to the brush fires Salem has seen over the last few days but the city’s fire chief said it helped.

Chief Alan Dionne said conditions have remarkably improved Wednesday.

“We have close to 40 people in the woods today. We’re working a north and south sector and they’re reporting just smoldering fire right now,” said Chief Dionne.

The chief said because of the rain, firefighters have been given a chance to get in and permanently darken down all the hotspots.

Ideally – they’re trying to knock down everything so when warm temperatures return, they don’t have any flare-ups.

But the fear is that if the wind picks up and the woods remain bone dry other than surface wetness, fires could get going again.

Dionne said, “The rain did help last night but we needed more. Unless it soaks down a good six inches it won’t put the fire out completely but it does slow down the surface burn and it has allowed us some time to get ahead of this thing.”

The fire chief said at least 157 acres of land have burned because of these brushfires.

He reminds people to stay out of the woods during this time especially as branches could be compromised, stay inside if smoke continues, and no outdoor burning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

