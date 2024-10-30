Emergency crews from western Mass. race up Route 128 to help battle North Shore brush fires

SALEM, Mass. — Firefighters on the North Shore of Massachusetts got some desperately needed aid on Wednesday in their ongoing battle against burning brush fires that have been choking many communities with smoke for days.

A video shared with Boston 25 News showed a lengthy line of dozens of emergency vehicles from western Massachusetts racing up Route 128 to Salem and Middleton, where brush fires have scorched hundreds of acres of dry land since the weekend.

In Middleton, 168 acres have been scorched by flames, despite efforts to douse the blaze with water from the air and on the ground.

National Guard Black Hawk helicopters were leading the firefight in the Upton Hill area of Middleton, dumping water collected from nearby ponds, directly onto a stubborn and at times growing brush fire.

Brush Fire Update—Day 3: Crews worked throughout the day, focusing on wetting down the fire's perimeter. Additional fire... Posted by Middleton Fire Department on Tuesday, October 29, 2024

Separate brush fires near a golf course and pond in Salem have burned up more the 400 acres, causing a smoky haze to hang over many local communities.

Just a couple miles away from Halloween festivities in Witch City, with the help of some rain, wildfires that consumed more than 170 acres were nearly extinguished by Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

SFD has been receiving calls regarding heavy smoke and odor of burning. The smoke and the haze over Salem is from a... Posted by Salem Fire Department on Tuesday, October 29, 2024

Police in Salem urged residents to stay indoors and students were dismissed early due to the unhealthy smoke conditions.

Within the past week, nearly 130 separate brush fires have burned in the state. On Monday, the state Department of Fire Services said there were 47 active fires.

“The dry, sunny, breezy weather is great for recreation, but it also means that any outdoor fire will spread quickly and become very difficult to manage,” State Fire Marshal Jon M. Davine said in a statement. “We’re seeing preventable fires growing to dangerous sizes and drawing numerous resources, locally and regionally.”

The latest U.S. Drought Monitor map showed that most of Massachusetts was abnormally dry or in a moderate drought.

