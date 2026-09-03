‘We live in a global society’ – More public schools offering dual language programs

BROCKTON, Mass. — As Massachusetts students head back to school, more of them are going to have the option to become bilingual.

More districts are adding dual immersion programs, which are structured so that all students are taught in two languages.

The sign outside the George Global Studies school in Brockton welcomes students in three languages.

Principal Natalie Pohl said, “Our students are learning half their day in English, and then the other half of the day in Spanish, Portuguese, or French.

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The George School houses the city’s dual immersion program.

“We live in a global society, and the skills of multilingualism and understanding people of different backgrounds, cultures, and languages are assets for college, career, and on,” said Kellie Jones, Director of Bilingual Education for the Brockton Public Schools.

She said students from all backgrounds benefit from learning in another language.

“The Manthala George Jr. Global Studies School is the highest performing elementary school in Brockton Public Schools.”

That has made the school very popular. A lottery is held for seats at the school, and there’s a long waiting list.

Dwayne Hines is one of the lucky parents.

He recently stopped by the school to pick up a school uniform for his daughter.

“I just want her to learn different languages. You never know what door it’s going to open for you. I never had a second language, so I do feel it’s going to help her out.”

Nationally, it’s estimated there are more than 3,600 dual language immersion programs.

The most popular are Spanish, followed by Chinese and French.

The Boston Public Schools already have several programs and plan to add one in Cape Verdean Kriolu at the Lila Frederick Elementary School in Dorchester this year.

The Salem Public Schools will start phasing in a Spanish dual immersion curriculum at the Collins Middle School.

“Generally dual language programs are known to be extremely effective, both in terms of proficiency in both languages, but also academic learning,” explained Yasko Kanno, Ph.D., a professor of language education at Boston University Wheelock College of Education and Human Development.

“In other words, kids can learn two languages at no detriment to academic learning.”

Kanno added, “There’s often the assumption that bilingual education really is for kids who are bright or talented in learning languages. Bilingual education really benefits anybody.”

Students can benefit from the way learning a language works the brain.

“What is called bilingual advantage, that bilingualism is good for you. Bilingualism advances cognition and executive function.”

At the George School, Bilingual Coordinator Gloria Cho sees other advantages to these programs, ones that stretch beyond learning another language.

“Those are the ability to recognize the difference and seeing the world differently, ability to collaborate with others who speak different languages and who come from different cultural norms, ability to problem solve and adapt quickly.”

According to the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, about 30 communities across the state now have dual immersion language programs.

The offerings are as diverse at Mandarin and Vietnamese.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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