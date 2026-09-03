Carla Jeffery, actress in Disney’s ‘Zombies’ franchise, dies at 33

Actress Carla Jeffery, known for playing bubbly cheerleader Bree in Disney’s “Zombies” franchise, died on Tuesday. She was 33.

Jeffery’s management company, Alexanders Talent, posted about her death on Instagram but did not give a cause of death.

“Our hearts are broken as we mourn the loss of our beloved Carla Jeffery. For more than 20 years, Carla was part of the Alexanders Talent Management family, and watching her grow from a talented young girl into the beautiful, vibrant woman and actress she became was an incredible privilege,” the agency wrote. “We will remember her infectious smile, her laughter, her talent, and the beautiful light she carried everywhere she went.

Jeffery starred in all three “Zombies” films, including the Disney Channel’s 2018 movie, and several spinoffs, Variety reported. She also voiced the character in “Zombies: The Re-Animated Series.”

Story continues below Trending Shorts

She had spoken openly about having epilepsy and had encouraged fans to discuss disabilities, the Los Angeles Times reported. She added that having epilepsy did not prevent her from singing, acting and having fun.

Before “Zombies,” Jeffery had small roles in shows including “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” “Uncle Buck” and “American Vandal,” according to Variety. She appeared as Keysha Black in 10 episodes of “Curb Your Enthusiasm” and played Janila on the police drama “Southland.”

Born in Houston on July 10, 1993, Jeffery was the twin sister of actor Carlon Jeffery, who appeared in Disney Channel’s “A.N.T. Farm.”

Carla Jeffery, who played the cheerleader Bree in the Disney Channel’s 2018 movie “Zombies” and several spin-offs, died Sept. 1. She was 33.



Her management company, Alexanders Talent, posted about her death on Instagram, but did not give a cause of death.… pic.twitter.com/9XCqOeijRX — Variety (@Variety) September 2, 2026

Her first film role was in the 2006 comedy “Phat Girlz,” starring Mo’Nique, The New York Times reported. Jeffery soon landed a recurring role in the sixth season of “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” according to the newspaper.

Jeffery also appeared in several movies, according to Deadline. She had roles in “Teacher of the Year” (2014), “Girl on the Edge” (2015) and “Exchange” (2016). She also voiced a character in a 2020 episode of Disney XD’s Marvel cartoon series “Spider-Man,” the entertainment news website reported.

In a statement, Disney Entertainment Television said Jeffery would be remembered for “her generosity, her humor and the genuine light she brought to those around her.”

“Carla Jeffery’s extraordinary talent, warmth and spirit left an indelible mark on everyone who had the privilege of working with her,” the company wrote. “She had a rare gift for connecting with audiences, and her performances brought joy to millions.”

©2026 Cox Media Group