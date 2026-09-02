New Massachusetts reading law takes effect as schools begin the academic year

Massachusetts — As students return to classrooms across Massachusetts, school districts are preparing to implement changes tied to the state’s newly enacted Right to Read Act.

Mary Tamer of Mass Potential joined Kerry Kavanaugh on Boston 25 News Now at 3 to discuss what families can expect as districts begin adopting the law’s requirements. The legislation was signed by Governor Healey this summer and aims to improve literacy outcomes by requiring schools to use high-quality, evidence-based reading instruction.

During the discussion, Tamer explained how the law is expected to influence reading instruction in classrooms, particularly for younger students who are developing foundational literacy skills.

Tamer also discussed the characteristics of high-quality literacy curricula and how science-based approaches to reading instruction are intended to support student achievement.

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