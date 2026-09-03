Gloria Steinem, iconic activist for women’s movement, dies at 92

Gloria Steinem, a key player in the women’s movement during the latter part of the 20th century, died on Wednesday, her foundation announced. She was 92.

Steinem died at her home in New York City, The Washington Post reported. Her death was announced by Gloria’s Foundation on social media. No cause of death was provided.

For more than half a century, Steinem personified the women’s movement and became its most enduring symbol, according to The New York Times. Her tinted aviator glasses and streaked-blonde hair parted in the center, and the publication of her magazine, Ms., made her one of the most recognizable women in the world.

Steinem got involved in the feminist movement in her late 30s, the Times reported. As a journalist in 1969, she attended a “speak out” of women talking about illegal abortions.

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“That speak-out was the beginning of activism for me,” Steinem, who had undergone a secret illegal abortion herself at age 22, told The Associated Press in an email in 2022 while reflecting on the reversal of Roe v Wade. “Either our control over our own bodies is equal, regardless of sex or race, or we’re not living in a democracy.”

She got involved, and her charisma, media-savvy persona, coupled with a strong work ethic, made Steinem a political and cultural force.

Steinem became a symbol of second-wave feminism, the Post reported. She was involved in the expansion of the movement beyond women’s suffrage into a broader campaign for equality in the workplace, in the home and under the law.

Gloria Steinem will go down in history as one of the most important activists of all time, leading a movement for the equality of half the world: its women.



She lived a long and passionate life dedicated to this vital and basic cause.



She did it with intellectual precision,… — Christiane Amanpour (@amanpour) September 3, 2026

“In my heart, I think a woman has two choices,” Steinem once said. “Either she’s a feminist or a masochist.”

“Gloria’s greatest gift was her ability to listen to others, to make others feel seen and heard,” her foundation wrote. “Her words, actions, and example gave people permission to be their truest selves. Gloria lived true to her independent spirit, always with curiosity and a great sense of humor.”

Steinem led protests, wrote essays and made speeches, the Times reported. She also helped establish rape crisis centers and shelters for battered women and founded groups that promoted women’s rights. She also helped raise money for women’s causes, according to the newspaper.

Christine Stansell, a history professor at the University of Chicago, once wrote in Glamour magazine that Steinem “was to the women’s movement what Martin Luther King Jr. was to civil rights: the galvanizer,” the Post reported.

Gloria Steinem, a co-founder of Ms. Magazine and a trailblazing figure of the women's liberation movement, has died. She was 92 years old.



In 2023, Rita Braver spoke with Steinem about the origin of the magazine, which aimed to push feminism into the mainstream: "We didn't want… pic.twitter.com/RioOrjKsTD — CBS Sunday Morning 🌞 (@CBSSunday) September 3, 2026

Ms., the first glossy national magazine created, owned and run entirely by women, made its debut in 1971, the Times reported. Its goal was to capture and channel the rising sense of female empowerment and eliminate sexist biases, according to the newspaper.

Gloria Marie Steinem was born in Toledo, Ohio, on March 25, 1934. She attended Smith College in Massachusetts.

She won a Chester Bowles Asian fellowship to study in India but she quickly abandoned her classes, the Times reported. After returning to the United States, Steinem spent a year in Cambridge, Massachusetts, as a director of the Independent Research Service.

Gloria Steinem inspired generations.



Fearless, witty and a quintessential New Yorker, she broke down barriers and changed what was possible for women everywhere.



Her impact will be felt for generations to come.



New York is keeping all who knew and loved her in our hearts… https://t.co/l5Vtb1cXN5 — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) September 3, 2026

She moved to New York in 1960 and began working as a freelance journalist; her articles appeared in Vogue, Cosmopolitan, Esquire, Family Circle and Life. She was also a contributing editor at Glamour and New York.

Steinem made news when she wore a cottontail and infiltrated the Playboy Club in New York during the early 1960s, according to the Post. She exposed the poor pay and degradation suffered by the Playboy bunnies in a 1963 article that appeared in Show magazine, according to the newspaper.

Steinem dealt with many critics through the years. Journalist Gay Talese noted early in her career that “You know how every year there’s a pretty girl who comes to New York and pretends to be a writer? Well, Gloria is this year’s pretty girl.”

Steinem said an editor at The New York Times Magazine propositioned her. Clay Felker, the editor of New York magazine and Steinem’s mentor, said he gave her an assignment because she had “great legs,” the Times reported.

Appearing on Larry King’s talk show on CNN in 1990, Steinem was stunned when a female caller greeted her cheerfully, then told her to “rot in hell” because she had ruined “the beautiful American family,” the AP reported.

President Richard Nixon was caught on an Oval Office tape ridiculing Steinem and her magazine, according to the news organization. Steinem fired back during a 1972 National Press Club speech, calling Nixon “the most sexually insecure chief of state since Napoleon.”

One of her best-known quips was about aging, according to the Times.

When a reporter said, “Oh, you don’t look 40,” she snapped back with, “This is what 40 looks like! We’ve been lying for so long, who would know?”

0 of 17 Remembering Gloria Steinem 1963: Gloria Steinem is seen in this picture outside a court after being subpoenaed in connection with a story in Show magazine about Playboy bunnies. (Bettmann/Bettmann Archive) Remembering Gloria Steinem 1970: Gloria Steinem; circa 1970; New York. (Photo by Art Zelin/Getty Images) (Art Zelin/Getty Images) Remembering Gloria Steinem 1973: THE HELEN REDDY SHOW -- Pictured: Feminist/activist Gloria Steinem -- (Photo by: Herb Ball/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images) (NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via) Remembering Gloria Steinem 1982: Gloria Steinem and Loretta Swit attend the 10th Anniversary Celebration of Ms. Magazine at the Seventh Regiment Armory on June 22, 1982, in New York City.(Photo by Sonia Moskowitz/Getty Images) (Sonia Moskowitz/Getty Images) Remembering Gloria Steinem 1984: American author and political activist Gloria Steinem walks on the beach, arm in arm with Canadian-born businessman Mortimer Zuckerman, New York, January 1, 1984. (Photo by Susan Wood/Getty Images) (Susan Wood/Getty Images/Getty Images) Remembering Gloria Steinem 2004: Producer Gloria Steinem attends Ms. Magazine's "2004 Women Of The Year" at the Spider Club on November 29, 2004 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mark Mainz/Getty Images) (Mark Mainz/Getty Images) Remembering Gloria Steinem 2011: Film subject and women's rights activist Gloria Steinem takes part in a Q&A with the audience following the HBO Documentary Screening Of "Gloria: In Her Own Words" at Time Warner Center Screening Room on August 9, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for HBO) (Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for HBO) Remembering Gloria Steinem 2014: Executive producer Gloria Steinem takes part in a Q&A following the HBO Documentary "Private Violence" NY Premiere At HRWFF at Walter Reade Theater on June 13, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for HBO) (Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for HBO) Remembering Gloria Steinem 2016: Journalist Gloria Steinem (L) and author Dorothy Pitman Hughes attend Ms. Foundation For Women 2016 Gloria Awards Gala at The Pierre Hotel on April 27, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Ms. Foundation For Women) (Monica Schipper) Remembering Gloria Steinem 2017: Gloria Steinem speaks onstage during the Women's March on Washington on January 21, 2017, in Washington, DC. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images) (Theo Wargo/Getty Images) Remembering Gloria Steinem 2019: Journalist Gloria Steinem attends "True Justice: Bryan Stevenson's Fight For Equality" New York Screening at SVA Theater on June 24, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) (Mike Coppola/Getty Images) Remembering Gloria Steinem 2019: Gloria Steinem speaks onstage during Visionary Women Celebrates Gloria Steinem in conversation with Cleo Wade at the Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on November 18, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Visionary Women) (Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Visionary Women) Remembering Gloria Steinem 2022: Gloria Steinem attends the Equality Now 30th Anniversary Gala at Guastavino's on November 15, 2022, in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images) (John Lamparski/Getty Images) Remembering Gloria Steinem 2026: Gloria Steinem and Leymah Gbowee attend Gloria Steinem and Leymah Gbowee in conversation with Amy Richards: "Rise, Girl, Rise" at 92NY on February 02, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images) (Arturo Holmes/Getty Images) Remembering Gloria Steinem 2026: Gloria Steinem speaks during a conversation with Amy Richards: "Rise, Girl, Rise" at 92NY on February 02, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images) (Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

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