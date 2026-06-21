‘We don’t want to leave’: Scotland fans sad to say goodbye to Boston

BOSTON — Scotland played what could be their final 2026 World Cup match in Foxborough on Friday night. On Saturday, the Tartan Army was spotted in Downtown Boston.

Some were partying it up at the Dublinner, as they were staying in town for another few days. Others are heading home or down to Miami for the team’s next match. Those leaving didn’t want to say goodbye to Massachusetts.

“The best experience ever. It’s been the best. We don’t want to leave we don’t want to go. I’m asking do you have a spare bed for one evening more?” one Scotland fan said.

“Best four days I’ve had. Amazing. We want to stay here. The Boston people are fantastic,” another fan said.

The love fest isn’t one sided. The locals also adored the Scotland supporters and wish they’d stay longer.

The party continued Saturday for the Scots still in town.



But the ones heading to the airport are sad to leave.



Locals want them to stay@boston25 #Scotland #Boston pic.twitter.com/uALs9MpLX3 — Michael Raimondi (@mraimonditv) June 20, 2026

“If I can bring all the Scots here in New England or the east coast I would in a heartbeat,” one man said.

“The stones on top of every statue were amazing. I liked the parade with the bag pipes from here to Fenway,” a couple said. “It’s loose and carefree and fun. Everyone is just having fun.”

Boston 25 News Reporter Michael Raimondi spoke to two young women who were decked out in Scotland colors and face paint. They were from Hingham and aren’t even Scottish. The fans joy around our state for the past week inspired them to adopt Scotland as their team to cheer for.

“We love all the people in the kilts and like we love seeing them around the city,” one woman said. Even if we don’t have the World Cup, they should come back every year."

Scotland takes on Brazil in their final group stage match Wednesday night in Miami, Florida.

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