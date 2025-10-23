‘We believe!’: Boston fans sound off on bittersweet start to the Celtics season

T.D. GARDEN — For the first time since the Celtics lost in the Eastern Conference Semifinals, a wave of green poured into TD Garden for their season opener Wednesday night.

The Celtics faced off against the Philadelphia 76ers in an Eastern Conference showdown for their first game of the season.

Thousands of fans flooded Causeway to celebrate the start of a new campaign for the franchise’s 19th championship.

“We believe!” yelled one fan. “Banner 19 this year!”

Another added, “There’s no excuse. I don’t care if Tatum’s out. Championships -- that’s what we do here in Boston.”

The Celtics are without their superstar Jayson Tatum after he ruptured his Achilles in May.

Fans said it was a bittersweet start to the season with #0 out of the starting lineup.

One optimistic fan explained, “We’ll find a way to make it work. We always do here in Boston!”

A new season without a key member of their team is no reason to lower expectations, fans told Boston 25.

One added, “Haters going to hate, but we’ll be laughing all the way to the parade! Get those duck boats ready!”

The Celtics return to the parquet at TD Garden next week after a three game road series.

