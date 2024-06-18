‘We are world-class’: See how the Celtics celebrated after winning 18th NBA title

BOSTON — Champagne bottles were popped, cold beers were cracked, and cigars were lit in the Celtics locker room after Boston crushed the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night to capture the franchise’s 18th championship.

“These guys go in the history books and they go in the record books,” Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck told Boston 25 Sports Director Butch Stearns as the team celebrated around them. “Best offense ever, great defense. People don’t understand -- to play defense like that is exhausting. To then have the best offense ever after that defense is world-class and we are world-class.”

Jayson Tatum had 31 points, 11 assists, and eight rebounds, Jaylen Brown added 21 points, and Jrue Holiday finished with 15 points and 11 rebounds as the Celtics topped the Dallas Mavericks 106-88 to claim the 2024 NBA title.

“The Celtics are back where we belong and Boston, once again, has proven to be the city of champions,” Grousbeck added. “I love the Celtics and here we are, Banner 18, baby!”

Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Kristaps Porzingis, and company showered the locker room with gigantic golden bottles of champagne and toasted to victory with cans of Miller Lite and High Noon in hand.

2024 NBA Finals - Game Five

The team was seen passing the Larry O’Brien championship trophy around, clutching and hugging it tightly, as the joyous night raged on.

Grousbeck was spotted puffing a stogie in a similar fashion to Celtics legend Red Auerbach, who was known for his victory cigar-smoking ritual.

A rolling rally parade honoring the Celtics latest championship will be held Friday in Boston.

