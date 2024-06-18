‘Greatest night ever’: Thousands of fans celebrate in streets of Boston after Celtics win NBA title

BOSTON — Thousands of Celtics fans turned the streets outside TD Garden into a sea of green as they celebrated the franchise’s record 18th NBA title on Monday night.

Jubilant, confetti-covered fans poured out into the streets after the Celtics capped the 4-1 series victory over the Dallas Mavericks and hoisted the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy for the first time since 2008.

“Phenomenal, unbelievable. I was 7 years old the last time they won,” one fan told Boston 25 News. “I mean, this is the greatest night ever.”

While Boston police officers were at the ready with barricades to keep the celebrations under control, it was hard for fans to keep their emotions in check.

Boston 25 News captured video of fans climbing on poles and traffic lights, carrying pieces of the police barricade through the crowd, flying green Celtics flags, and some people even found a way to the top of the North Station parking garage sign.

“This is amazing. I’m glad we gave them a gentlemen’s sweep,” another fan added. “We let them get a little bit of confidence and then we took it to them.”

It wasn’t immediately clear if anyone was arrested or hurt in the championship celebration.

Official Celtics championship merchandise is now on sale at the TD Garden Pro Shop and online at the team’s website.

When will the duck boat parade be held? Sources tell Boston 25 News that Friday is the likely day due to the extreme heat in the forecast from Tuesday through Thursday.

