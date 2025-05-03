Local

Billerica man seriously injured after motorcycle crash in Tewksbury

By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff
TEWKSBURY, Mass. — A man was seriously injured after a motorcycle crash in Tewksbury on Friday night.

According to Tewksbury police, around 7:45 p.m., officers were called to the area of 144 Rogers St. for a report of a crash involving a motorcycle.

Upon arrival, officers found a single-vehicle crash where a motorcycle left the roadway and struck an embankment.

Road conditions at the time were wet, and there were no other vehicles involved, police say.

A 45-year-old Billerica man suffered serious injuries. He was flown by medical helicopter to a regional trauma center.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

