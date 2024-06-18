Cue the duck boats! Date, time, route set for Boston Celtics championship parade

BOSTON — Cue the duck boats!

It’s time for the Celtics to celebrate their 2024 NBA Finals victory over the Dallas Mavericks with a rolling rally through the streets of Boston, something the City of Champions hasn’t seen since the New England Patriots last won a Super Bowl in 2019.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, the Celtics, and the TD Garden announced Tuesday morning that a parade to celebrate the franchise’s record 18th NBA title will be held Friday at 11 a.m.

Friday’s parade will begin in front of TD Garden on Causeway Street, pass by City Hall Plaza and the Boston Common on Tremont Street, and end on Boylston Street by the Hynes Convention Center.

Wu on Monday declared a heat emergency with extreme heat and humidity in the forecast for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 35 2024 NBA Finals - Game Five BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 17: Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics holds up the Bill Russell NBA Finals Most Valuable Player award after Boston's 106-88 win against the Dallas Mavericks in Game Five of the 2024 NBA Finals at TD Garden on June 17, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) (Elsa/Getty Images)

As many as 25 duck boats could be used to transport players, coaches, and staff, Boston 25 News has learned.

When the Celtics won Banner 17 in 2008, crowds were packed 10 people deep along Tremont Street and Boston Common as they cheered on players like Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett, and Ray Allen.

The use of duck boats is a big courtesy. The company doesn’t get paid and must cancel all their tours for the day.

Boston crushed Dallas, 106-88 in Game 5 at TD Garden on Monday, to capture a record 18th NBA title.

