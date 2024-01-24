‘We are heartbroken:’ Woman struck, killed by plow truck outside Boston hospital

BOSTON — Boston police are investigating after a woman was struck and killed by a plow truck outside Boston Medical Center early Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a pedestrian struck at the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Albany Street just before 3:20 a.m. found a woman injured in the street, according to the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office.

The woman, whose name hasn’t been released, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

“It’s sad, it’s sad you know. She’s somebody’s daughter, somebody’s sister,” a woman who knew the victim told Boston 25 News. “I can’t even imagine how the driver must feel. They said he was so distraught.”

The driver of the truck involved in the crash also remained on the scene.

In a statement shared with Boston 25 News, W.L. French Jr. Trucking, the operating company of the truck, said:

“Early this morning, one of our plows was involved in an accident that resulted in a loss of life. W. L. French, Jr. Trucking and its entire team are committed to the safety of the public, our people, and our work. We are heartbroken by this tragic accident. We extend our sympathies to the family of the individual and all of those affected by this loss. W. L. French, Jr. Trucking is cooperating with authorities during this investigation.”

Video showed multiple Boston police cruisers lining the street outside the hospital, as well as a plow and salt truck inside the scene of the investigation.

“These incidents involving snowplows, they happen. They are unfortunate. It’s way too early to comment on what is going on,” Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said.

The area where the fatal pedestrian crash took place is among the most dangerous in all of Boston for pedestrians.

According to crash data recorded on the city’s website, since July 2015, there have been several fatal pedestrian crashes in the same general area of Mass Ave.

At the same corner where the woman was killed, almost 12 later, people were seen struggling to cross the busy intersection.

Jamie Silveira had a difficult time pushing a baby carriage across Mass Ave.

“It’s very dangerous. I hate even going to my kids’ appointment, just crossing to get over there,” Silveira said.

There were no additional details immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

